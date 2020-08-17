Home  >  News

TV Patrol

Bulacan lab nagsimula nang magsuri ng mga swab test specimen

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 17 2020 07:49 PM

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

Nagsimula na ngayong araw ang Bulacan Molecular Diagnostic Laboratory sa Malolos sa pagsusuri ng mga swab test specimen ng mga Bulakenyo. Dahil dito, inaasahang bibilis ang responde ng lalawigan sa mga suspected COVID-19 cases. Nagpa-Patrol, Jorge Cariño. TV Patrol, Lunes, 17 Agosto 2020

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   Bulacan   Malolos   Bulacan Molecular Diagnostic Laboratory   COVID-19   COVID-19 testing   swab test   coronavirus disease   TV Patrol   Jorge Cariño  