Home  >  News

Teenager killed by Navotas cops due to 'mistaken identity' laid to rest

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 16 2023 10:47 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

The police chief of Navotas City is relieved along with 16 of his men over the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old boy.

The victim, Jemboy Baltazar, was laid to rest Wednesday. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 16, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Navotas City   Navotas City police   Jemboy Baltazar   mistaken identity  