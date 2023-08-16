Home  >  News

Kin of missing 'sabungero' bares alleged offer of up to P20-M to drop case

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 16 2023 10:52 PM

Huge sums of money are reportedly being offered to appease the relatives of missing cockfight enthusiasts in the Philippines.

The justice secretary confirmed some of them have lost interest in pursuing cases against suspects allegedly behind the disappearances. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 16, 2023
