Sugar Regulatory Administration chief resigns after import order mess

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 16 2022 11:41 PM

The chief of the Philippine sugar regulatory body becomes the third official of the agency to resign due to an importation controversy.

Another official embroiled in the issue refuses to quit over what he describes as unfounded allegations. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 16, 2022
