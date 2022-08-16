Home > News Sugar Regulatory Administration chief resigns after import order mess ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 16 2022 11:41 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC The chief of the Philippine sugar regulatory body becomes the third official of the agency to resign due to an importation controversy. Another official embroiled in the issue refuses to quit over what he describes as unfounded allegations. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 16, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight SRA Sugar Regulatory Administration importation sugar importation /overseas/08/17/22/journalist-found-dead-in-northwest-mexico/sports/08/17/22/skys-the-limit-for-exceptional-lee-says-folayang/entertainment/08/17/22/probinsyano-pasasalamat-tour-di-muna-matutuloy/video/business/08/17/22/sm-investments-optimistic-on-second-half-despite-headwinds/sports/08/17/22/volleyball-spikers-turf-returns-with-7-teams