Remains of drug-war fatality Kian delos Santos exhumed

The remains of Kian delos Santos, one of the most recognizable victims of the Duterte administration’s drug war, were exhumed on Monday due to an expiring tomb lease at a public cemetery.

The move provided a new opportunity to re-examine Delos Santos’ remains, nearly five years after his death at the hands of police. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 15, 2022