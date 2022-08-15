Home > News Remains of drug-war fatality Kian delos Santos exhumed ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 16 2022 12:46 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC The remains of Kian delos Santos, one of the most recognizable victims of the Duterte administration’s drug war, were exhumed on Monday due to an expiring tomb lease at a public cemetery. The move provided a new opportunity to re-examine Delos Santos’ remains, nearly five years after his death at the hands of police. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 15, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight Kian delos Santos war on drugs Duterte administration /sports/08/16/22/this-day-in-pba-history-taste-of-overseas-competition/entertainment/08/16/22/angelica-panganiban-opens-up-about-how-bf-changed-her-life/overseas/08/16/22/space-mission-shows-earths-water-may-be-from-asteroids-study/overseas/08/16/22/extreme-heat-belt-to-cover-middle-of-us-by-2053-report/entertainment/08/16/22/recap-billie-eilish-leaves-fans-happier-than-ever-with-energetic-show