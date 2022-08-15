Home  >  News

ANC

PH shares back at 6,700 level despite rising poverty incidence in PH

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 16 2022 12:55 AM

The Philippine bourse rallied for a sixth straight session as investors shrugged off data showing more Filipinos were pushed into poverty in 2021. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 15, 2022
