Home  >  News

ANC

PH House panel votes to postpone 2022 barangay, SK elections

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 16 2022 11:44 PM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Philippine poll watchdogs are concerned over a move in Congress to postpone the country’s December elections for village and youth council officials.

Proponents of the delay cite the need for economic recovery from the pandemic and political healing from the previous national polls. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 16, 2022
Read More:  The World Tonight   ANC   2022 Barangay and SK Elections   House of Representatives  