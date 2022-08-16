Home > News PH House panel votes to postpone 2022 barangay, SK elections ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 16 2022 11:44 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC Philippine poll watchdogs are concerned over a move in Congress to postpone the country’s December elections for village and youth council officials. Proponents of the delay cite the need for economic recovery from the pandemic and political healing from the previous national polls. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 16, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber The World Tonight, ANC, Read More: The World Tonight ANC 2022 Barangay and SK Elections House of Representatives /entertainment/08/17/22/flower-of-evil-titindi-pa-sa-paggising-ni-paulo-avelino/business/08/17/22/dofs-diokno-says-inflation-likely-peaked-in-july/entertainment/08/17/22/bela-padilla-fangirls-over-her-chris-martin/overseas/08/17/22/journalist-found-dead-in-northwest-mexico/sports/08/17/22/skys-the-limit-for-exceptional-lee-says-folayang