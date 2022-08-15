Home  >  News

Ex-agri official defends decision to sign sugar import order sans Marcos approval

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 16 2022 12:06 AM

Former Philippine agriculture chief Domingo Panganiban replaced Leocadio Sebastian, the undersecretary who recently resigned over a sugar importation controversy.

Sebastian on Monday defended before House lawmakers his decision to sign an importation order without the approval of the agriculture chief, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 15, 2022
 
