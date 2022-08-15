Home > News Ex-agri official defends decision to sign sugar import order sans Marcos approval ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 16 2022 12:06 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC Former Philippine agriculture chief Domingo Panganiban replaced Leocadio Sebastian, the undersecretary who recently resigned over a sugar importation controversy. Sebastian on Monday defended before House lawmakers his decision to sign an importation order without the approval of the agriculture chief, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 15, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight DA Department of Agriculture sugar sugar importation sugar supply /business/08/16/22/luxury-retailer-ssi-says-sales-net-income-exceed-pre-pandemic-level/sports/08/16/22/pba-reyes-tnt-welcome-much-needed-break-before-finals/entertainment/08/16/22/seth-fedelin-drops-mv-for-comeback-single-kundi-ikaw/entertainment/08/16/22/highlights-of-beyond-the-stars-show-in-san-francisco/news/08/16/22/sra-administrator-resigns-following-sugar-import-mess