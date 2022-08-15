Home  >  News

DOH working to ramp up COVID vaccinations ahead of school reopening

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 16 2022 12:52 AM

The government sought to ramp up the country’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage ahead of the opening of classes next week. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 15, 2022
