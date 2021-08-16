Home  >  News

ALAMIN: Tips para maprotektahan ang mga bata sa COVID-19

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 16 2021 08:34 PM

Ibinahagi ng isang ina ang karanasan ng kaniyang pamilya matapos magpositibo sa COVID-19 ang 3 menor de edad na anak. Nagbigay naman ng tips ang Philippine Pediatric Society sa maaaring gawin ng mga magulang para maprotektahan ang mga bata sa COVID-19. Nagpa-Patrol, Jeff Canoy. TV Patrol, Lunes, 16 Agosto 2021

