PH orders mandatory evacuation of Filipinos in Afghanistan

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 16 2021 10:21 PM

A desperate rush to flee Afghanistan as the Taliban retakes the country from its US-backed government.

All Filipinos there have been ordered to evacuate. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 16, 2021
