PGH needs more doctors, nurses to man COVID-19 facilities: spox

MANILA – The Philippine General Hospital (PGH) needs more doctors and nurses to look after its COVID-19 patients, spokesperson Dr. Jonas del Rosario said Monday.

“The main limitation right now is our healthcare workers. We have to transfer or get the nurses and doctors who are assigned to the non-COVID wards,” he said on ANC’s Dateline Philippines.

On Sunday, the country’s largest COVID-19 referral center will temporarily stop accepting sick people who are not infected with the coronavirus.

Del Rosario hiring health care professionals is no longer easy now, given the long working hours they face in the country’s hospitals.

“We hear a lot of stories of these young nurses who would rather wait and go abroad…especially when they hear the conditions that they have to work with and feeling that they’re not compensated,” he said.

Del Rosario said it would be difficult for them to fight the pandemic.

“We learned very early in the game that the most important resource that we have is manpower, is the human resources.”

“We can have all the rooms, we have all the infrastructure, the machines, if you do not have the dedicated people who are committed to man these COVID wards then it’s really impossible to fight this battle,” he said.

--ANC, 16 August 2021