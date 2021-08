Watch more on iWantTFC

Malacañang on Monday said it hoped Manila Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso would recover soon from COVID-19.

Domagoso, 46, was brought to a Manila hospital over the weekend and was diagnosed with mild COVID-19, his doctor said.

"We wish Mayor Isko Moreno good health. We hope that he gets well soon," said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

He noted the mayor has been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

"Ang sinasabi po ng mga eksperto, lahat po ng bakuna natin ay epektibo para maiwasan ang seryosong pagkakasakit o pagkakamatay dahil po sa COVID-19," the Malacañang official said in a press briefing.

(Experts say all our vaccines are effective against serious illness and death due to COVID-19.)

Domagoso's bout with COVID-19 came a week after President Rodrigo Duterte's tirades against a mayor who had posed for sexy photos in the past. Some believe the President was referring to the mayor, a former actor who had sexy roles in movies.

The President issued the remarks a few months ahead of the filing of candidacies for the 2022 elections, in which he, his daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, and Domagoso are being urged to run for the country's top positions.