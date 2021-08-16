Home  >  News

ALAMIN: Paano i-reactivate ang voter records ng seniors, PWDs

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 16 2021 08:34 PM

Inilabas na ng Comelec ang guidelines para sa reactivation ng mga botanteng bigong makaboto sa nakalipas na 2 national elections, partikular na ang mga senior citizens, PWDs, at PDLs. Nagpa-Patrol, Ina Reformina. TV Patrol, Lunes, 16 Agosto 2021

