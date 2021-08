Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - A low-pressure area (LPA) off Baguio City will bring rains over Ilocos Norte, Apayao, Batanes, and Babuyan Islands on Monday, the state weather bureau said.

The LPA was last estimated 55 kilometers northwest of Baguio City, Benguet as of 3 a.m., PAGASA weather forecaster Anna Clauren said.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meantime, will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains due to easterlies and localized thunderstorms.

"In the next 3 days, dito sa Metro Manila ay walang inaasahang malawakang pag-ulan, at isolated rainshowers lang po ang ating inaasahan pagsapit ng hapon at gabi," Clauren told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(In the next 3 days in Metro Manila, we don't expect widespread rains, only isolated rainshowers during afternoons and evenings.)