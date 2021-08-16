Watch more on iWantTFC

The inter-agency task force on COVID-19 on Aug. 17 will come up with quarantine recommendations for the rest of August, Malacañang said on Monday.

Metro Manila and nearby Laguna's enhanced community quarantine, the toughest of 4 lockdown levels, ends on Aug. 20, Friday.

"Bukas po ang magiging pagpupulong ng IATF, initial pagpupulong, for the next quarantine classification," said Place spokesman Harry Roque.

(The IATF will hold its initial meeting tomorrow for the next quarantine classification.)

Local governments will be given time to appeal and the quarantine classifications might be finalized on Thursday, said Roque, who also serves as spokesman for the task force.

The mayors of the capital region's 16 cities and one town have not yet submitted their own quarantine recommendations, he said.

"Ang ating objective ay sinasabi nating total health—bawasan ang kaso, pero hindi naman puwede na dadami ang hanay ng nagugutom," he said in a press briefing. "Tingnan po natin ang datos, meron pa po tayong mga araw."

(Our objective is so-called total health—reduce the cases, but we can’t allow more people to go hungry. Let us look at the data, we still have a few more days.)

"If we succeed with this ECQ, hindi naman po ibig sabihin na completely bababa ‘yong ating mga numero. Iiwasan lang natin ‘yong talagang saksakan ng taas na mao-overwhelm ‘yong ating mga health facilities," added the official.

(If we succeed with this ECQ, it does not mean that numbers will completely go down. We are only avoiding an exponential uptick that could overwhelm our hospitals.)