COVID-19 vaccine shots yield protection, even against the Lambda variant that the Philippines recently detected, the head of the country's vaccine expert panel said on Monday.

A Chile study says neutralizing antibodies go down threefold against the Lambda variant, according to Dr. Nina Gloriani head of the panel, which is under the Department of Science and Technology.

"Pero still hindi pa naman siya enough, iyong evidence na nakaka—mas masama iyong nagiging epekto noong variant na ito clinically and sa pagbabakuna versus mga ibang variants," she said in a televised public briefing.

(But still, the evidence that this variant causes a bad effect on the vaccination compared to other variants is not enough.)

"Iyong mga bakuna ay nakakaprotekta rin lahat dito sa mga variants na, against the severe form of COVID," she said in a televised public briefing.

(All vaccines protect against variants, against the severe form of COVID.)

Among the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic in Asia, the Philippines aims to immunize up to 70 million people before the year ends to achieve herd immunity and safely reopen the economy.

Some 12.5 million people have been fully vaccinated so far, leaving millions vulnerable to more infectious COVID-19 variants.

The Philippines previously detected the Beta and Alpha variants, as well as the highly contagious Delta variant.