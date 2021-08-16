Home  >  News

Several COVID-19 patients die at parking lot of hospital in Biñan, Laguna

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 16 2021 10:35 PM

Several Philippine hospitals are running out of beds for COVID-19 patients.

The desperate situation more evident at one hospital in Laguna province. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 16, 2021
