Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - At least 3,299,290 residents of Metro Manila have received government cash aid meant to help them cope with the region's lockdown that aims to curb the spread of the highly contagious Delta COVID-19 variant, Malacañang said on Monday.

Those who have so far received the P1,000 assistance represent 29.31 percent of about 11.2 million beneficiaries, said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

Up to 4 members of a family can receive the aid, which local governments started handing out on Aug. 11. Local authorities were given 15 days to distribute the assistance.



Metro Manila is under enhanced community quarantine, the toughest of 4 lockdown levels, until this Friday.

On Tuesday, the inter-agency task force on COVID-19 will discuss new quarantine classifications after Aug. 20, Roque said.