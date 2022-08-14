Home  >  News

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

Immunity ng publiko kailangan mapataas bago magluwag sa COVID restrictions: DOH

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 14 2022 08:21 PM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Susunod ang Pilipinas sa mga pagluluwag sa COVID restrictions tulad sa Amerika, ayon sa Department of Health. Pero kailangan munang tumaas pa ang immunity ng publiko sa pamamagitan ng booster shots. Sa ngayon, malaking hamon pa rin ang vaccine hesitancy dahil marami ang may agam-agam pa rin umanong magpabakuna, lalo sa mga probinsiya. Nagpa-Patrol, Michael Delizo. TV Patrol, Linggo, 14 Agosto 2022

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   Department of Health   Covid-19   coronavirus   vaccine   vaccine hesitancy   booster   health protocols  