Higit 150 pamilya inilikas sa Cebu dahil sa baha

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 14 2022 08:09 PM

Higit 100 residente ang inilikas sa Cebu dahil sa flash flood. Binaha rin ang ilang bahagi ng Northern at Southern Luzon dahil sa mga pag-ulan. Nagpa-Patrol, Annie Perez. TV Patrol, Linggo, 14 Agosto 2022

