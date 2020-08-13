Home > News WATCH: Black Nazarene devotees pray outside Quiapo church ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 14 2020 06:41 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv MANILA - Catholic devotees prayed outside Quiapo Church in Manila on Friday, as churches and other places of worship are closed to the public due to the modified enhanced community quarantine. Video taken by ABS-CBN News showed devotees observing physical distancing while listening to the Holy Mass outside the church. Manila Bishop Broderick Pabillo earlier called on churches to return to online masses for two weeks in response to medical workers' call for a 'timeout' due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases. ABS-CBN TeleRadyo, August 14, 2020 Share Facebook Share on Twitter LinkedIn TeleRadyo,catholic church,religion,quiapo church,coronavirus,MECQ,COVID-19 Read More: TeleRadyo catholic church religion quiapo church coronavirus MECQ COVID-19