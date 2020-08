Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

Some residents of Quezon City and other metro cities might qualify to join human testing of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Russia, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said Friday.

Volunteers for the Phase 3 trial of the vaccine Sputnik V should come from communities with local transmission of the virus, said Nograles, who was assigned with Health Secretary Francisco Duque III to help in Quezon City’s pandemic response.

“With that, I think some of the residents of QC might qualify for that… If they’re looking for areas na may local transmission, QC and some other Metro Manila cities will be candidates for that,” Nograles told ANC.

Quezon City has about 8,000 active cases of COVID-19. Metro Manila’s most populous city will open 8 new isolation facilities by the end of August, he said.

Quezon City is also building its own molecular laboratory for COVID-19 tests, said the official.

