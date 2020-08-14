PSPs, pocket wifi, smart watches: BuCor eyes sanctions over smuggled contraband

MANILA - The Bureau of Corrections is set to impose disciplinary action against inmates for smuggling various items in the state penitentiary including laptops, cellular phones, smart watches and pocket wifi units over a 5-year period.

BuCor spokesperson Col. Gabriel Chaglag said authorities destroyed Thursday a total of 3, 817 cellular phones, 101 units of mobile pocket wifi, 1,724 cellular phone chargers, 7 laptops, 41 tablets, 11 power banks, 4 smart watches and 3 bluetooth speakers.

Other contraband that were destroyed include 29 mobile signal booster-amplifiers, 7 digital weighing scales, 8 PlayStation Portable units, 12 DVD players, 2, 072 bars of tobacco and other items.

"Almost 4,000 'yung kabuuan, cellphone lang po 'yun,” Chaglag said in an interview on ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

The BuCor spokesman said the disciplinary board could impose various sanctions including revoking good conduct time allowance for inmates.

Some BuCor personnel will also face investigation for possible liability.

“Marami po tayong iniimbestigahan ngayon ‘di lang puwedeng idivulge ang details pero ongoing ang investigation. Sila rin po alam nila ang administrative penalty at importante din yun, malaki impact ‘di lang para sa kanila, para rin sa kanilang pamilya,” he said.

(We have many personnel under investigation but we can’t divulge the details now because of the ongoing investigation. They too know the administrative penalty and it also has a big impact not only on them, but also on their families.)

He said BuCor Chief Gerald Bantag wants sustainability in operations to stop the smuggle of contrabands into the national penitentiary.



“Pag tumigil ka, talaga wala pong saysay. Gawing sustained at regular yung mga ganung activity hanggang sa maging normal na gawain na yun para mawala illegal activities,” Chaglag said.

(If you stop, then it will all be for naught. Let's make it sustained and regular until it becomes normal.)

ABS-CBN TeleRadyo, August 14, 2020

