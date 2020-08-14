‘Mga guro natatakot’: Gatchalian wants Aug. 24 school opening rescheduled

MANILA - The chair of the Senate Basic Education Committee on Friday recommended moving the school opening to a later date, as the number of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the country continued to increase and teachers delivering modules to students said they fear for their safety.

“Sitwasyon natin ngayon kakaiba two weeks ago. Ang virus kumakalat on the average nasa 3,000 to 4,000 cases tayo a day. Marami sa mga guro natatakot lumabas at mag-distribute ng modules,” said Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian.

The Department of Education scheduled the reopening of classes on August 24. But Gatchalian said there will still be interaction among parents and teachers in the distribution of modules.

“Kaya ang aming rekomendasyon, dahil ang sitwasyon ngayon mas malala, ay ipagpaliban muna, i-postpone muna ang school opening hanggang humupa at bumuti ang sitwasyon at di malagay sa alangain ang ating mga guro,” he said in a Teleradyo interview.

Gatchalian also noted that not all areas are done with printing modules for distant education.



Metro Manila and nearby provinces of Rizal, Bulacan, Cavite and Laguna have been placed under modified enhance community quarantine until Aug. 18.

Based on studies, Gatchalian said it would take about 2 weeks for a patient to recover from the virus.

Meanwhile, he said private schools that are ready to conduct online learning may proceed with the scheduled school opening.

As of August 13, the Philippines reported 147,526 cases of COVID-19 including 70,387 recoveries and 2,246 deaths.

-- ABS-CBN Teleradyo 14 Agosto 2020