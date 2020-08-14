Manila remdesivir vials enough for 200 COVID-19 patients: Mayor Isko

A total of 200 COVID-19 patients stand to benefit from 2,000 vials of antiviral drug remdesivir purchased by the city of Manila, Mayor Isko Moreno said Friday.



"Ang 2,000 vials ay maaaring magamit ng 20 pasyente dahil ang isang pasyente ay maaaring kumonsumo ng 10-11 vials, 1 vial per day," he told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

He added: "Una libre po. Katulad ng ating test swabbing, pinakamahal po 'yan, libre din 'yan. Serology testing libre po 'yun, itong lahat libre lalo na't napakamahal."

Remdesivir, so far the only treatment shown to speed recovery time in severely ill coronavirus patients, is sold for $520 per vial, or $3,120 per treatment course, to hospitals for treatment of patients with private insurance, according to the US Department of Health and Human Services and Gilead Sciences, the drug’s manufacturer.

A large clinical trial, sponsored by the National Institutes of Health, found that the drug modestly shortened recovery time by 4 days, on average, but did not reduce fatalities.

The Food and Drug Administration has issued a compassionate special permit to allow the use of remdesivir in 6 Manila hospitals.

Moreno said the city did not tap its P200 million standby fund for coronavirus vaccines to purchase the remdesivir.

"'Yung 200 million hindi pa nagagalaw para naman pag dumating na po 'yung talagang vaccine either through immunization, ayun ay merong nakalaan para sa lahat ng mamamayan ng Maynila," he said.

ABS-CBN TeleRadyo, August 14, 2020