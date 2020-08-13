Gov’t to study engineers’ recommendation on motorcycle shields

An inter-agency task force (IATF) will study engineers’ recommendations on its policy for installing protective dividers for pillion riding on motorcycles, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said Friday.

The task force’s working group is coordinating with a society of engineers about the widely criticized policy meant to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, he said.

“Magbibigay sila ng advice sa IATF. Pag-uusapan namin iyon sa IATF,” Nograles told ABS-CBN’s TeleRadyo.

(They will give advice to the IATF. We will talk about it at the IATF.)



The government approved 2 prototypes for the barrier: a shield attached to the motorcycle and designed by the Bohol provincial government, and a second backpack-like design by ride-hailing platform Angkas.

The barrier can affect a motorcycle's aerodynamic design and compromise its stability, the Philippine Society of Mechanical Engineers warned Thursday.

When the motorcycle is in motion, "the front side of the barrier builds up pressure while creating turbulence and suction behind the barrier," added the group.

"This will not guarantee that the barrier will be effective in protecting both riders from the spread of air particles," it said.



Motorcycle backrides are allowed only for married couples or live-in partners, as well as for essential workers in areas under modified enhanced community quarantine.

TeleRadyo, Aug. 14, 2020