Utos ng KWF labag sa batas, dapat tutulan: propesor

MAYNILA—Labag sa Konstitusyon at dapat tutulan ang bagong mandato ng Komisyon sa Wikang Filipino (KWF) na ipatigil ang pag-iimprenta at pamamahagi ng ilang libro dahil subersibo umano ang mga ito.

Ayon kay Dr. Laurence Castillo, propesor sa Department Of Humanidades ng University Of The Philippines Los Banos, pagsikil sa kalayaan sa pamamahayag ang utos ng KWF.

Giit ni Castillo, may "Bill of Rights" sa Konstitusyon para protektahan ang freedom of expression ng mga manunulat at publiko.

Ito ay isang bagay na dapat bantayan at tutulan, aniya.

Balak kuwestiyonin ng ilang grupo sa korte ang Anti-Terrorism Act na siyang itinuturong basehan sa pagpapatigil sa pamamahagi ng aklat.

—SRO, TeleRadyo, Agosto 12, 2022