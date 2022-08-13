Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — The Commission on Elections will submit by next week documents explaining the swift transmission of the 2022 election results, an agency official said on Saturday.

Comelec spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco said the documents, which are now with Commissioner Marlon Casquejo, will be delivered to the Joint Congressional Oversight Committee that focuses on the conduct of the elections after the final approval and authorization of the commission's en banc.

"Huwag po kayong mag-alala. Lahat po ng datos na kanilang hinihingi ay amin pong ibibigay," Laudiangco told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

Former officials of poll watchdog National Citizens' Movement for Free Elections (NAMFREL) and former Information and Communications Technology Undersecretary Eliseo Rio Jr. have asked the Comelec for an explanation for the swift transmission of the May 2022 national and local election results, which they alleged could indicate irregularity.

The election agency earlier said that the faster transmission of this year's poll results was due to better facilities.

Laudiangco said the Comelec was not hiding anything from the public, saying that the joint committee should receive the documents first, according to the law, before making them public to other parties.

"Wala pong tinatagong datos at ilalabas po lahat ito," he said.

The official made the assurance amid doubts sparked by the fire incident at its IT office in Intramuros, Manila earlier this month.

—TeleRadyo, August 13, 2022