2 Pinoys in South Korea recount record floods

MANILA — Two Filipinos based in South Korea recounted on Saturday their experience when massive flooding hit the nation.

The record rains, which killed at least 9 people, was the heaviest since South Korea's weather observations began 115 years ago, according to President Yoon Suk-yeol.

It even forced Seoul to ban cramped basement apartments.

"Walang tigil po 'yung pag-ulan, talagang napakalakas. Sabi nga ng mga Korean ko na friend sa buong buhay daw nila ngayon lang sila nakakita ng gano'ng paglakas na pag-ulan dito sa Seoul, Korea," freelancer Zenny Closa told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

Meanwhile, engineer Lester Javier said that he was in Seoul on the first day of the deluge.

"Dumating ako ng Monday afternoon sa Seoul at na-witness ko personally, from Monday to Friday ... Kung gaano katindi and pag-ulan do'n," Javier said. — With a report from Agence France-Presse

—TeleRadyo, August 13, 2022