MAYNILA—Kalaboso ang 4 na lalaki matapos nilang kumagat sa anti-drug operation ng pulisya sa Barangay Muzon, lungsod ng San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan Huwebes.

Batay sa impormasyon mula kay Police Lt.Col. Julius Alavaro, acting chief of police ng SJDM Police, taga-Barangay Muzon ang mga suspek. Walang trabaho ang mga lalaki at rumaraket umano sa pagbebenta ng droga para may pera.

Nakipagtransaksyon ang poseur buyer para sa P5,000 halaga ng marijuana, at nang magkapalitan na ng pera at droga ay saka inaresto ang apat.

Nakumpiska sa kanila ang 4 na bloke ng hinihinalang marijuana na may bigat na 3 kilo. Nagkakahalaga ito ng P600,000.

Mahaharap sa kasong paglabag sa Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act ang mga suspek.