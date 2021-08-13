Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA—Government-run Jose B. Lingad Memorial General Hospital in San Fernando city, Pampanga is now at critical level, with beds allotted for COVID-19 now almost fully occupied, an official said.

“Ang basehan natin when you say critical is the number of ICU beds and the number of allocated COVID-19 beds,” said Dr. Monserrat Chichioco, the hospital’s medical center chief said in an interview on Teleradyo Friday.

“ ’Yung aking ospital nandoon sa critical level sa buong Pampanga ’yan. Ako ’yung nasa critical na level na ospital kahit malaki ang kapasidad namin at marami ang naka-allocate na beds marami pa rin sa aming pumupunta.”

(Our basis when you say critical is the number of ICU beds and the number of allocated COVID-19 beds. My hospital is already at the critical level. We are at critical level, even if our hospital has a high capacity and many beds allocated for COVID, because a lot of people still come to us.)

Admission rates for COVID and COVID-related cases were high over the past few days, she said. The hospital has allotted 481 beds for COVID patients.

“ ’Yung critical care beds namin, ’yun ’yung may ICU at ICU set-up, 185 ’yung inilaan ko dito out of 481 but mataas din ang utilization dito, nasa 94 percent na” Chichioco said.

(Our critical care beds, these are the ones with ICU and ICU set-up, I allotted 185 out of the 481, but the utilization rate is also high, it’s at 94 percent.)

Chichioco said Jose Lingad handles moderate, complicated, severe and critical COVID cases.

“Marami talagang referral na dumarating sa amin aside from the walk-ins. Siguro isa ’yun sa mga dahilan kung bakit marami ang admissions sa ngayon,” she said.

(We see a lot of referrals coming in, aside from walk-ins. Maybe that’s the reason why we have high admissions now.)

Chichioco said COVID patients, include those who gave birth and pediatrix cases.

“ ’Yung OB cases namin ng confirmed mataas din, meron kami as of now 33, and ’yung pedia namin we have 27 na mga bata,” she said.

(Our OB confirmed cases are also high. We have 33 now, and we have 27 pedia cases.)

The hospital set up tents and an extension of their emergency room to prevent patients from waiting in line outside the hospital.

“At least man lang nakahiga na sila, meron na silang oxygen support na ibinibigay kung sila ay mga kailangan nang bigyan ng gamot,” Chichioco said.

(At least they’re lying down and have oxygen support and if they need to be given medicines.)

They also repurposed one room at the main ER, where probable COVID cases stay while waiting to be admitted to their main wards. — TeleRadyo 13 Agosto 2021