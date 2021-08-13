Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – Aksyon Demokratiko has open lines of communication with the Liberal Party ahead of the 2022 national elections, its chairman said.

“We have open lines with the Liberal Party, because they were allies in the past two elections. We have open lines even with the Vice President so we’re talking with them,” Ernest Ramel Jr. told ANC’s “Dateline Philippines.”

Ramel’s comments came after it was announced Friday that former ‘Otso Diretso’ candidate Samira Gutoc joined their party.

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso was also elected as the party’s president Thursday.

Ramel also said their group has open lines of communication with the camp of Senator Grace Poe.

Poe has said she is not interested in the presidency for the 2022 polls.

“We have open lines with the good senator and we are hoping that we’d be able to have her in our team or camp, so to speak.”

“So, everything again is still fluid, and probably by September things will be clearer,” Ramel said.

Ramel said Aksyon Demokratiko’s thrust for the 2022 elections is to be a “unifying force” for the country.

“We want to unite our country, we want to unite our countrymen towards common goals like of course getting out of this pandemic as soon as possible, addressing the job and income problems that the Filipinos are experiencing right now,” he said.

Ramel also said that those who want to join their party must be advocates of the rule of law.

“We advocate for the rule of law, and anyone who will be joining us or who would like to join us should not be an enabler of the EJKs (extrajudicial killings) that have been happening for the past few years,” he said.