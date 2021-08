Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA—The Philippine Statistics Authority on Friday urged government agencies and private entities to accept the national ID cards as valid proof of identity, amid complaints that banks rejected them.

Deputy National Statistician Assistant Sec. Rose Bautista said the issue stemmed from the ID not containing the holder’s signature.

“Actually we have issued an earlier advisory, so the one issued yesterday is just a reiteration that the PhilID should be a valid proof of identity. However, the complaints we received is that because it does not have a signature, so it’s the reason why the users or the agencies to whom it is presented do not recognize it because of the lack of signature,” Bautista told ANC’s “Rundown.”

“You know in our culture we have always been very dependent on the signature, but our national ID does not contain the signature, and there’s really a reason behind why our lawmakers did not include it because, you know, signature is very easy to fake.”

Bautista said her agency will soon conduct webinars for financial institutions to address issues.

Bautista said 28 million Filipinos have had their biometrics captured, the second step in the registration for the national ID.

Some 700,000 ID cards have been delivered, she added.