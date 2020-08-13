Home  >  News

Police claim no signs of forced entry in apartment of slain Anakpawis leader

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 13 2020 10:16 PM

Police claimed there were no signs of forced entry in the apartment of slain peace consultant Randall Echanis. The Anakpawis party-list group, however, says otherwise. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 13, 2020
 
