Home > News Police claim no signs of forced entry in apartment of slain Anakpawis leader ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 13 2020 10:16 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv Police claimed there were no signs of forced entry in the apartment of slain peace consultant Randall Echanis. The Anakpawis party-list group, however, says otherwise. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 13, 2020 Share Facebook Share on Twitter LinkedIn ANC, The World Tonight, Quezon City, Randall Echanis, Anakpawis, Randall Echanis slay case Read More: ANC The World Tonight Quezon City Randall Echanis Anakpawis Randall Echanis slay case