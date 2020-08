Philippines repatriates 139,000 workers due to pandemic

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

MANILA - The Philippines has repatriated some 139,000 migrant workers since May due to the coronavirus disease outbreak across the globe.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said the government repatriates some 1,000-2,000 overseas Filipino workers daily, with another 80,000 migrant workers still waiting for a flight home.

"Nagpapauwi tayo ng 1,000-2,000 OFWs every day, marami pa, siguro meron tayong 80,000. Hinihintay lang 'yung kanilang airline para makauwi sila. Paminsan-minsan lang kami nakakakuha ng airline," he told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

ABS-CBN TeleRadyo, August 13, 2020