Home > News PhilHealth denies favoring Davao hospital that got biggest share of IRM funds ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 13 2020 10:22 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv State health insurance provider PhilHealth announced the suspension of its interim reimbursement mechanism (IRM) pending review of its implementation. PhilHealth also denied allegations it favored a Davao City hospital that got the biggest share in the agency's IRM funds. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 13, 2020 Share Facebook Share on Twitter LinkedIn ANC, The World Tonight, PhilHealth, IRM, interim reimbursement mechanism, PhilHealth IRM Read More: ANC The World Tonight PhilHealth IRM interim reimbursement mechanism PhilHealth IRM