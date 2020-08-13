Home  >  News

PhilHealth denies favoring Davao hospital that got biggest share of IRM funds

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 13 2020 10:22 PM

State health insurance provider PhilHealth announced the suspension of its interim reimbursement mechanism (IRM) pending review of its implementation.

PhilHealth also denied allegations it favored a Davao City hospital that got the biggest share in the agency's IRM funds. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 13, 2020
 
