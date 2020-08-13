Home  >  News

FDA: Traditional Chinese drug is for patients with respiratory tract infections

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 13 2020 10:03 PM

The Philippine Food and Drug Administration explained the traditional Chinese drug it recently-approved is for treating respiratory tract infections. The drug can also only be used upon a doctor's prescription. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 13, 2020
