FDA: Traditional Chinese drug is for patients with respiratory tract infections ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 13 2020 10:03 PM The Philippine Food and Drug Administration explained the traditional Chinese drug it recently-approved is for treating respiratory tract infections. The drug can also only be used upon a doctor's prescription. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 13, 2020