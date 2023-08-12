Home  >  News

Pag-recruit ng reserve force para sa West PH Sea, pinag-aaralan

Posted at Aug 12 2023 06:27 PM

Pinaghahandaan ng Pilipinas ang pagpapalakas ng presensiya nito sa West Philippine Sea matapos ang pambobomba ng tubig ng China Coastguard noong nakaraang linggo. Ang isa sa mga solusyon na tinitingnan ang pag-recruit ng reserve force na maaaring ipantapat sa paramilitary vessels ng China. Nagpa-Patrol, Katrina Domingo. TV Patrol, 12 Agosto 2023. 

