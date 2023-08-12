Home  >  News

Permanenteng tigil sa Manila Bay reclamation projects itinutulak ng grupo

Aug 12 2023

Iginigiit ng environmental group na Oceana na gawing permanente na ang pagpapatigil sa reclamation projects sa Manila Bay. Naniniwala ang mga mangingisda na sisigla ang Manila Bay at ang kanilang hanapbuhay kung hindi na itutuloy ang nasabing proyekto. Nagpa-Patrol, Victoria Tulad. TV Patrol, 12 Agosto 2023. 

