Kasambahay na binulag, pinagsayaw din umano ng hubo't hubad ng amo

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 12 2023 06:18 PM

Bukod sa matinding pananakit na nauwi sa pagkabulag, ibinunyag ng kasambahay mula Mamburao, Occidental Mindoro na si Elvie Vergara na pinagsayaw pa siya nang hubo't hubad ng kaniyang amo at minartilyo ang maselang parte ng kaniyang katawan. Nagpa-Patrol, Dennis Datu. TV Patrol, 12 Agosto 2023. 

