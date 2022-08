Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has coordinated with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to solve the problem of flooding in Manila, its head said on Friday.

MMDA chairperson Carlo Dimayuga said the agency already deployed mobile pumping stations in areas that were affected by floods.

MMDA acting general manager Baltazar Melgar earlier said the Padre Faura Drainage, Remedios Drainage and Estero De San Antonio were shut down for renovations, which caused the floods.

"Mayroon na po tayong mobile pumping station area para maiwasan. Mayroon tayong identified na lugar na alam nating kadalasang nababaha at nakaantabay na doon ang ating mobile pumping stations," said Dimayuga.

"Nag-request ang ahensya ng mobile pumping stations at inaksyunan na po yan agad ng DPWH," he added in a public briefing.

Rains drenched Manila and parts of the country this week and last week due to weather disturbances enhanced by the southwest monsoon.