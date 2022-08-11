Home > News Marcos waiting for DOH on state of national calamity extension ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 12 2022 12:07 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC A state of national calamity due to COVID-19 likely to be extended in the Philippines. The country's pandemic response may be adversely affected if the state of national calamity lapses a month from now. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 11, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, Read More: ANC The World Tonight COVID-19 coronavirus state of national calamity Bongbong Marcos /video/business/08/12/22/palace-probes-illegal-resolution-approving-additional-sugar-imports/video/news/08/11/22/coa-flags-p13-b-ppe-contract-of-ps-dbm/entertainment/08/11/22/agila-loses-5-in-penultimate-probinsyano-episode/entertainment/08/11/22/bakit-nag-viral-ang-usapang-langgam-sa-miss-qa/life/08/11/22/bata-pinarangalan-matapos-sagipin-ang-isang-nalulunod