Marcos waiting for DOH on state of national calamity extension

Posted at Aug 12 2022 12:07 AM

A state of national calamity due to COVID-19 likely to be extended in the Philippines.

The country's pandemic response may be adversely affected if the state of national calamity lapses a month from now. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 11, 2022
