COVID-19 cases may have peaked in Metro Manila – OCTA

MANILA – COVID-19 infections in Metro Manila may already have peaked, the OCTA Research Group said Friday.

In a TeleRadyo interview, Prof. Guido David said there is decreasing COVID-19 growth rate in Metro Manila.

“Ang isang napansin natin ay bumababa yung growth rate sa Metro Manila. Actually pati rin sa Iloilo, bumababa yung growth rate,” he told TeleRadyo.

(We noticed that the growth rate is going down in Metro Manila. Actually, in Iloilo, too.)

“Yung nakikita namin na baka nag-peak na sa Metro Manila, hopefully tuloy-tuloy na yan pero sa Metro Manila and sa Iloilo and maybe a few other provinces pa lang yun. Kasi sa iba pang regions ay tumataas pa lang yung bilang ng kaso, hindi pa, wala pa sa peak,” he added.

(We see that maybe, cases have peaked in Metro Manila, hopefully it will continue too in Iloilo and maybe a few other provinces. But in other regions, cases are still rising and not yet at its peak.)

David, however, said Filipinos should not let their guards down as COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the country.

The Philippines recorded 4,533 new COVID-19 cases, data from the Department of Health (DOH) showed on Wednesday. Twenty-seven new deaths were also reported.

“Isa nating napansin dati, 0 deaths tayo, ngayon nasa 20s na yung death natin so, you know COVID is still here,” he stressed.

(What we noticed is that before, we had 0 deaths. now we are in the 20s, so we know COVID is still here.)

“Hindi tayo alarmed, hindi tayo nagtataas ng alert level, but we must still be aware kasi, yun nga may mga pumapanaw pa rin. Meron pa rin nagiging severe at critical cases kaya may mga namamatay,” he added.

(We are not alarmed and we're not raising the alert level, but we must still be aware because there are still deaths. There are severe and critical cases, that's why some are still dying. )

Asked if COVID-19 transmission is likely to increase with the opening of face-to-face classes, David said, “Hindi naman natin maiiwasan magkaroon ng mga outbreak, hindi naman siguro surge, pero may mga magkakaroon ng mga outbreak sa schools kung may mga magkakahawaan.”

“It will be expected at karamihan naman ng mga bata pag nahawaan ay mild or asymptomatic lang naman kasi malalakas naman ang katawan nila,” he said.

(We cannot avoid outbreaks--maybe not surges, but there may be outbreaks in some schools. It is expected, but most kids who get infected with COVID are either mild or asymptomatic.)

He noted, however, that schools must still adhere to minimum public health standards and safety protocols to avoid COVID-19 infections.

“We have to make sure, siyempre, yung concerned institutions, na handa na.”

(We have to make sure that concerned institutions are ready.)

--TeleRadyo, 12 August 2022