Palace spox Roque says COVID-19 struck 4 aides ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 12 2021 04:30 PM | Updated as of Aug 12 2021 04:31 PM

Malacañang spokesman Harry Roque on Thursday disclosed 4 of his staff members caught COVID-19. He said out of the 4 COVID-stricken members of the Office of the Presidential Spokesperson, only one driver who was not yet fully vaccinated required hospitalization. "Wala po akong kahit anong close contact sa kanila kasi skeleton workforce lang po kami," he said in a press briefing. (I did not have any close contact with them because are down to a skeletal workforce.) Roque previously recovered from 2 bouts with COVID-19, most recently in April. Harry Roque says 'un-Christian' to ask how he got hospital care, despite bed shortage 'We have protocols,' DOH says on Roque hospitalization even as hospitals announce full capacity The Philippines has reported more than 1.68 million infections and 29,000 deaths so far during the pandemic, but the number of positive tests has been rising, driving a surge in cases and hospitalizations. 'No bakuna, no ayuda?' Palace blames fake news spreaders for vaccine chaos 41 areas under highest COVID-19 alert as new cases fill hospitals: DOH Philippines confirms 8,560 new COVID-19 cases