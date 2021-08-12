Watch more on iWantTFC

Malacañang spokesman Harry Roque on Thursday disclosed 4 of his staff members caught COVID-19.

He said out of the 4 COVID-stricken members of the Office of the Presidential Spokesperson, only one driver who was not yet fully vaccinated required hospitalization.

“Wala po akong kahit anong close contact sa kanila kasi skeleton workforce lang po kami,” he said in a press briefing.

(I did not have any close contact with them because are down to a skeletal workforce.)



Roque previously recovered from 2 bouts with COVID-19, most recently in April.

The Philippines has reported more than 1.68 million infections and 29,000 deaths so far during the pandemic, but the number of positive tests has been rising, driving a surge in cases and hospitalizations.



