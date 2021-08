Watch more on iWantTFC

Malacañang on Thursday denied political motivation behind the Philippine National Police's collection of data at the barangay level.

PNP chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar this week that "advocacy groups" backed by the police were collecting the information, which he said was freely given to them.

Sen. Panfilo Lacson, a former PNP chief, said this admission was "alarming" and that he "cannot allow the PNP to engage in partisan politics and be ‘bastardized’, worse – using public funds."

"Unang-una hindi po ‘yan for politics, hindi po ‘yan for political purposes," Palace spokesman Harry Roque said in response to Lacson.

(First of all, that is not for politics, that is not for political purposes.)

He said "active police community cooperation" has long been done "in the spirit of volunteerism," even during Lacson's stint at the PNP.

"Importante po iyan dahil sa ngayon po talaga eh matindi ang laban natin hindi lang po laban sa mga terorista na nag-aaklas laban sa gobyerno kundi pati po doon sa mga drug interests," Roque said in a press briefing.

(That is important not just in our fight against terrorists revolting against the government, but also against drug interests.)

"Wala pong sapilitan dito at lahat po ng impormasyon ay gagamitin lamang po para mapalakas iyong ating mga kakayahan ng pulisya na sagutin ang mga banta sa ating seguridad," added the Palace official.

(No one is forced here and all information will be used to strengthen the capacity of our policemen to respond to threats to our security.)