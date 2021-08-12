Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA— Makati City has vaccinated 90 percent of its senior citizens against COVID-19, Mayor Abigail Binay said Thursday.

Some 39,958 elderly residents have been fully vaccinated, while 43,000 first doses have been administered, according to the mayor.

The city conducted a survey and went house-to-house to check on unvaccinated senior citizens, she said.

"Nagbahay-bahay, on the spot 'yung registration. After they register pwede na sila pumunta sa vaccination. It’s as if nag-walk-in sila," she told ANC's Headstart.

(We went house-to-house and the registration was on the spot. After they register, they can proceed to the vaccination site. It's as if they walked in the inoculation center.)

Makati also gave P1,000 in grocery gift checks for the elderly willing to get the jab, she said.

A health worker administers the Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine to a resident at the Makati Medical Center on May 12, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

"You'd be surprised even those coming from the villages talagang pinipilahan 'yung (line up for the) P1,000 gift check. You'd be surprised," she said.

The city has an "oversupply" of COVID-19 vaccines donated by global alliance COVAX Facility which are only supposed to be inoculated on health workers, senior citizens, persons with comorbidities (A1-A3) and indigent groups (A5), Binay said.

"It is an over and undersupply. We have so much for the categories of A1, A2, A3 and A5 but we have a shortage under A4 (essential workers," she said.

Some 11,614,590 Filipinos have received the "complete protection" of COVID-19 vaccines as of Monday, government said.

Some 13,375,452 have yet to receive their second dose, while a total of 24,990,042 jabs have been administered, according to the National Task Force Against COVID-19.