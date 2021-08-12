DOH faces criticisms anew after COA report on COVID-19 funds
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Aug 12 2021 11:07 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, COVID-19, coronavirus, DOH, Department of Health, COA, Commission on Audit, Francisco Duque, COVID-19 funds
- /news/08/12/21/mahigit-p3-m-halaga-ng-ecstacy-nasabat-sa-baguio
- /video/business/08/12/21/ph-shares-drop-to-6556
- /video/news/08/12/21/doh-covid-19-vaccines-generally-safe-for-pregnant-women
- /news/08/12/21/mga-ospital-na-full-capacity-na-dumarami
- /video/news/08/12/21/covid-19-testing-for-kids-with-symptoms-urged