DOH faces criticisms anew after COA report on COVID-19 funds

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 12 2021 11:07 PM

The Philippine health chief is in the crosshairs of his critics yet again.

Several lawmakers want Secretary Francisco Duque to face a hearing after a state audit questions his alleged mismanagement of the health department's COVID-19 funds. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 12, 2021
