PhilHealth under fire for releasing millions of coronavirus funds to dialysis center

ABS-CBN News
Posted at Aug 12 2020 10:17 PM

One Philippine senator castigated the state health insurer for releasing millions of pesos of COVID-19 funds to a dialysis center while several hospitals have yet to be reimbursed. As the agency's corruption scandal drags on, the country's health chief will face the hot seat in next week's Senate probe. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 12, 2020