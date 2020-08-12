Home  >  News

AMLC urged to look into bank accounts of PhilHealth officials

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 12 2020 10:22 PM

Some officials of state insurer PhilHealth agreed to open their bank accounts to be examined by the Anti-Money Laundering Council. This comes as allegations of massive corruption hound the agency. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 12, 2020
 
