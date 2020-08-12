Home > News AMLC urged to look into bank accounts of PhilHealth officials ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 12 2020 10:22 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv Some officials of state insurer PhilHealth agreed to open their bank accounts to be examined by the Anti-Money Laundering Council. This comes as allegations of massive corruption hound the agency. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 12, 2020 Share Facebook Share on Twitter LinkedIn ANC, The World Tonight, Anti-Money Laundering Council, AMLC, PhilHealth, PhilHealth corruption probe Read More: ANC The World Tonight Anti-Money Laundering Council AMLC PhilHealth PhilHealth corruption probe